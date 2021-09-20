HDFC Bank offers up to Rs 6,000 cashback on pre-order of Apple iPhone 13 Series

Apple launched its latest flagship iPhone 13 Series last week and the devices are set to go on sale from 24th September. The pre-orders for all four devices began on 17th September.

This will be the first time Apple has decided to start selling its flagship iPhone devices in India within the first phase of the rollout.

Ahead of the sale of the iPhone 13 series, HDFC Bank has announced big cashback and special offers for customers who wants to buy the latest iPhone 13 series. The offers include direct discounts and no-Cost EMIs. All the offers will be valid on HDFC Bank Credit Cards & EasyEMI on Debit/Credit Cards.

Customers can get a cash-back of Rs. 5000 each on pre-order of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, while they can get a cash back of Rs 6000 on pre-order of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

The offers will be made available at Apple premium reseller and Apple authorised reseller stores. Additionally, buyers can also get the offers on Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq.

However, all the offers listed by HDFC Bank is valid till 23rd September.

Offers available on the iPhone 13 series

iPhone 13 mini: HDFC Bank customer can pre-order the iPhone mini variants get up to Rs 6000 discount on the phones. They can also avail No Cost EMI for 6 months along with the discount.

iPhone 13: The iPhone 13 buyers who made the purchase using a HDFC Bank cards & EasyEMI on Debit/Credit Cards can get the phone with a discount of up to ₹6000. The No-Cost EMI is available for 6 months.

iPhone 13 Pro: The iPhone 13 Pro buyers can a discount of up to ₹5000 by using the HDFC Bank cards. They can also get the No-Cost EMI option of up to 6 months.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: HDFC Bank cutomers who wants to purchase the iPhone 13 Pro Max can get a discount up to ₹5,000. 6 months No cost EMI available on HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card.