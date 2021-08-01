Happy Friendship Day 2021: Download these cool WhatsApp stickers and wish your loved ones

While the whole world is celebrating Friendship day today, it has been difficult for many people to be with their friends on this occasion. The Covid-19 situation across India and worldwide has not made it possible for many people to travel and has rather made them stay at home. If you are one of those, who are staying indoors and plan to wish your friends on this occasion, then you can do it through WhatsApp.

WhatsApp offers many interesting stickers which will let you express your special feeling to your friends. However, there are many users who are not tech savvy and are unable to find friendship day stickers on the application.

Here are the steps which will allow you to use Friendship Day stickers on WhatsApp

1) Open Google Play Store and download an app named Friendship Day Sticker for WhatsApp.

2) Open Friendship Day Sticker for WhatsApp and press Enter.

3) Press on the “Friendship Day stickers” button. Then tap on “Add to WhatsApp.” Next, you will be asked to tap “Add” button.

4) After tapping the “Add button” all stickers will be added to WhatsApp.

5) Now, open the WhatsApp app and head to Sticker section. You will be able to access all the stickers.

Apart from stickers, WhatsApp also offers GIF and emojis which can also be used to convey warm feelings to your friends on this Friendship Day.