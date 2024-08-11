Great Freedom Sale: Get OnePlus 12R at an amazing discount on Amazon, Check the details

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale is currently live and you can get amazing deals on smartphones. The OnePlus 12R device is offered with great benefits on the platform. If you can combine deals on the platform you can get amazing benefits.

The OnePlus 12R 16GB RAM + 256GB Storage is offered at Rs 44,999 during the sale. If you want to exchange an older device for a new smartphone, you will get up to Rs 42,749 off. There are cashback benefits as well as bank card offers on the device. So, you will be able to get the device at less than Rs 20,000.

OnePlus 12R Specifications

OnePlus 12R gets a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen. The screen offers 1.5K or 1264×2780 pixels. The device is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC processor. We get up to 16GB of RAM (LPDDR5x) on the device. When it comes to storage we get 256GB of onboard storage.

When it comes to camera setup, there is a triple rear camera setup and comprises of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. The other two cameras are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the device gets a punch-hole camera which is of 16-megapixel. In terms of storage, the device will offer up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets the same massive 5,500mAh battery that is offered in the regular variants. In terms of charging, the device gets 100W SuperVOOC wired charging.