Great Freedom Festival: Get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A55, and other devices with mind-blowing discounts

The Great Freedom Festival is currently live and some Samsung Galaxy devices get up to 40 percent off. If you are planning for a new smartphone you can check out the deals on these smartphones which are available during the sale. The discounted smartphones include Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A55, Galaxy M35 5G, Galaxy S24 5G, and much more.

We have mentioned the discounts that are available on these specific Galaxy smartphones during the Great Freedom Festival below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (8GB+256GB)

If you want to own an affordable flagship model that is from an older generation, the S21 FE can be an excellent choice. The smartphone is priced at Rs 25,999 and during the sale, the effective price is Rs 24,999. Customers should keep it in mind that the device had a box price of Rs 74,499. The effective price of the smartphone includes bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is a great device if you are on a budget of Rs 20,000. The Galaxy M35 5G has an original price of Rs 24,499 while the regular price is Rs 19,999. The effective price of the device is Rs 16,999. Users do get bank and coupon offers on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G

The most premium device from Samsung i.e. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G gets an effective price of Rs 1,23,999 against its box price of Rs 1,34,999. The effective price of the smartphone is inclusive of the bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G (8GB + 256GB)

The smartphone now costs Rs 67,999 against the regular price of Rs 79,999. The device gets 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device gets Circle to search with Google Live translate and this feature can be a deal breaker if you opt for the device.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G costs Rs 30,999 but during the sale, the device drops down to Rs 25,999. The device offers a sAMOLED display with a vision booster. The exclusive price includes a bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G gets an effective price of Rs 39,999 while the box price of the device is Rs 42,999. The effective price of the smartphone includes bank offers.