Grab these top Smartwatch deals on Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales

Amazon and Flipkart have commenced their Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sales from September 23, 2022. The sales started a day earlier for the Prime and Plus members of the e-commerce giants before it opens for everyone else. The sales have brought exciting deals on smartphones, wearables, Smart TVs, laptops, and other electronics.

This has also caused millions of customers to visit the site every second.

We have listed some of the best deals available on smartwatches on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Billion Days sale. So, if you want to buy a smartwatch during this sale season then do check out these deals before you buy it.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Smartwatch Deals

Samsung Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available at just Rs 9,999 on the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The device was launched at a starting price of Rs 29,999. That means it is getting a huge 66% down from its original price.



Though it is an old watch, the Samsung Watch 4 is one of the best sellers on Flipkart. It has up to 40 hours of battery life and comes with a 44mm Super AMOLED display. The watch features Bluetooth calling functionality and has many health features. It can help users track their workout activities.

Fitbit Versa 2

Fitbit is considered one of the best smartwatches for fitness enthusiasts. However, it has an expensive price tag that makes most buyers to hesitate while buying the device. Now, they can buy it within their budget with the help of the offer from the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is up for grabs at just Rs 11,999 against its original price tag of Rs 14,999 with a 20% discount. Furthermore, the Flipkart Axis bank credit card holders will get an additional 5% cashback of up to Rs 600. The Fitbit Versa 2 is available in Black and Grey colour options.

Dizo Watch R

If you don’t plan to buy a smartwatch above Rs 10,000 range then you can take a look at the Dizo Watch R. It is a budget smartwatch with an AMOLED display. The smartwatch is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 3,999 on Flipkart. The device was launched at a price of Rs 5,999. In addition, Flipkart Axis bank credit card holders can get an additional 5% cashback.

The Dizo Watch R comes with a 45mm dial with a premium metal frame. It sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Always functionality. Users get to choose between 150+ watch faces and 110+ sports modes. It can also track your heart rate, SpO2, sleep, etc. The Watch can last up to 12 days on a full charge.

Gizmore GIZFIT Ultra

Gizmore GIZFIT Ultra is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499 as opposed to its regular retail price of Rs 2,699 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale. The GIZFIT Ultra comes with Bluetooth-calling and many health and tracking features. Gizmore’s GIZFIT Ultra flaunts a big 1.69-inch display. It has three pre-install games and allows users to customise it the way they want. It has over 200 watchfaces.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Smartwatch Deals

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

The Apple Watch SE is available with a 10% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The price of the smartwatch is down to just Rs 23,900 against its initial cost of Rs 33,900.

The SBI credit card holders can get an additional discount of up to a Rs 1,750 on non-EMI transactions and up to Rs 2,000 on EMI transactions. While the SBI debit card holders can get up to Rs 1,000 off. Furthermore, customers with Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card can avail cashback of Rs 300 and rewards worth Rs 2,200.

The Apple Watch SE runs on iOS 14 or later. Users can track their daily activities, even underwater. The Apple watch features include built-in GPS and cellular connectivity, which means you will not have to carry your iPhone during workouts. Note, the Apple Watch SE is compatible with iPhone 6s or later.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch is also listed with hefty discounts on Amazon. The device that is usually priced at Rs 3,999, is currently selling at just Rs 999. That means the device is getting a massive 75% off from its original price.

If you are looking for a budget smartwatch, you will hardly find a better deal than this one. However, remember that this is a limited-time offer and will end in the coming hours.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand has all the usual sports modes and health tracking features. Besides, it also supports fast charging, where you will get 1 day of battery life with just 15 min of charging.