Grab Apple AirPods with big discounts on Flipkart, Check details

Flipkart is offering the 2nd generation Apple AirPods with lots of feature at a discounted price. The Apple AirPods comes with noise cancellation feature and other awesome features. It has also got antibacterial buds that won’t let your ears suffer from any problems.

The AirPods battery is claimed to last for long hours on a single charge. With the noise cancellation feature, you can listen to songs or talk with another person without worrying about background noises.

Check the discount offer detail on Apple Airpods below:

Apple AirPods 2 discount offer

The Apple Airpods that usually available for the price tag of Rs 14,100, are now up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. Interested customers can also avail other offers on the wireless device to further cut down the price of the device.

SBI Credit Card holders can easily buy the device at a cheaper cost with 10 per cent discount, up to Rs 1,750 at Flipkart. So, if you want to get the device then purchase it as soon as possible so as not to miss the deal. Flipkart has also listed 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Apple is also offering various discounts on other devices such as AirPods, iPhones, and MacBooks during this festival time. You can go to the official site of Apple to avail the discount offer.

Other e-retailer are also offering festive deals on Apple products, you can check them if you are interested.