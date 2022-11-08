Grab the $899 iPhone 13 Pro at just $5 at Verizon, Know how

If you think the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is too pricey for your budget then worry not, you can get it for just $5 per month at Verizon. Verizon is offering the iPhone 13 Pro, which has a starting price of $899, at just $5 per month. Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 series in the month of September at the company’s ‘Far out’ launch event. However, the iPhone 13 Pro still remains more popular than the current iPhone series.

Verizon offer on iPhone 13 Pro

The deal is available only to those who are getting a new line of Verizon. For that, you will need to pay $35 as a one-time-charge for activation of a new device or service on the Verizon network. This will be valid for 36 months.

Apple introduced the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro at a launch price of $899. But, you can get it at $5 a month by subscribing to Verizon’s unlimited plans.

Verizon unlimited plans benefits

The unlimited plans of Verizon offers 5GB data of 5G along with unlimited 4G data. It has a starting price of $70 per month and the highest cost goes up to $90 per month.

Apart from that, you will also get access to various OTT platforms such a as Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN at no extra cost. Subscribers can also get free access to Apple Music and Apple Arcade with the plan.

You will need to pay up for this offer for a period of 36 months otherwise you have to pay the full retail price of the iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13 Pro specs

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset.

You can take pictures and capture videos with the iPhones triple camera setup, which houses a 12-megapixel primary camera, along with two other 12-megapixel ultra wide and telephoto with 3x-optical zoom sensors. It also features a 12-megapixel selfie camera at front.Apart from this, the iPhone 13 Pro also has 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and MagSafe wireless charging.