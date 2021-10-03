Grab Apple iPhone 12 at just Rs 35,000, Check the offers here

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is live and smartphones across many brands are offered at unbelievable prices. However, Apple iPhone lovers will be thrilled to know that iPhone 12 series is being sold at probably the lowest prices since their launch. This roughly means that if you want to upgrade to an iPhone, this is probably the best time.

During the Big Billion Days sale the Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) can be availed at a price as low as Rs 35,000. However, buyers should probably hurry up before the e-commerce platform runs out of stocks.

How to get an iPhone 12 at just Rs 35,000

The Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB) is currently priced at Rs 49,999. Apparently Flipkart is offering Rs 15901 off against the smartphone’s original price (Rs 65,900). However, an exchange offer is also available for users, who are willing to purchase the device by exchange their old smartphone. An exchange amount up to Rs 15,800 is offered by the website. A cashback of 5 per cent can also be availed on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Flipkart is also offering various EMI plans in the purchase. The buyers who are interested in getting the device, but do not have a bulk amount can opt for EMI plans.

On the other end some of the popular Android smartphones are also offered at heavy discounts.

Google Pixel 4a is also available for purchase for Rs 25,999 for the 128 GB of storage option.

Poco X3 Pro is also getting a discount of Rs 2,000. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 the and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999.

You can also get the Realme 8i at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage varint with a discount of Rs 1,000 during this Flipkart sale. On the other hand the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of the phone can be purchased for Rs 14,999.