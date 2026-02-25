Govt bans 5 OTT platforms for streaming ‘obscene’ content, Know details

Advertisement

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has banned five OTT platforms for streaming content deemed ‘obscene’ and ‘vulgar’ under the Information Technology Rules 2021. The Banned OTT platforms include Digi Movieplex, Feel, MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, and Jugnu, following a thorough review of their content.

The ban order has been sent to the internet service providers to block access to these platforms. Under the IT Rules, 2021, the govt aims to protect public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical standards across digital platforms. Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, grants the Centre power to block online content for several reasons.

According to the government, these platforms were reportedly streaming contents that showcased “sexual innuendoes” and prolonged scenes of “sexually explicit acts involving nudity”, which has been termed as “pornographic in nature”. The material lacked “any meaningful storyline, theme, or social message” and was dominated by “obscene and vulgar” visuals, said the warning.

Advertisement

Prior to the ban, the I&B ministry had warned these platforms to stream content, emphasizing adherence to the Code of Ethics under the IT Rules, 2021. However, several ignored the notices and continued publishing objectionable content using alternate domains. Officials stated that five platforms previously blocked in March 2024 began publishing obscene content on new website domains.

Following consultation with ministries, industry bodies, and experts, the block order was imposed.

This is not the first time the government has taken action against OTT platforms for streaming objectionable content. In July last year, the Centre banned multiple apps and websites for allegedly streaming ‘obscene’, ‘vulgar’, and ‘pornographic’ content. The action came after the content was found to be in “serious violation” of Indian laws.

Also Read: Indian Embassy in Seoul issues Travel Advisory for citizens visiting Jeju Island