Google’s latest anti-theft feature for Android devices will be quite effective

Google is offering some important security feature update for its Android devices and this includes anti-theft functions. These functions include theft detection lock, offline device lock as well as remote lock, initially reported tipster Mishaal Rahman on Threads. There are many Android devices that are already getting these features. Google had announced theft detection lock, as well as offline device lock, functions ways back in May. These features are expected to introduce more data security in Android devices.

When it comes to the theft detection lock feature, it leverages AI and the sensors of the device in order to detect actions that are associated with theft. If somebody pulls your phone from your hand and starts running, the motions are detected. The smartphone will automatically lock and block all the access to the apps and data on your device.

In terms of offline device lock, it locks your device when a thief tries to get your smartphone disconnected for a longer period of time.

The remote lock feature will allow you to lock your device remotely by using your phone number. This can be used when your Find My Device is switched off or you cannot log into your Google account.

Availability

All three theft detection features are available for users who have enrolled in the Google Play services beta (version 24.40.33).

In order to get the features, the users can go to Android settings and search ‘theft protection’. You can navigate Google services page> All services tab > Personal and device safety.