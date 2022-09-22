Google’s flagship smartphones Pixel 7, 7 Pro confirmed to get launched in India

New Delhi: After years of not launching its flagship device in India, Google has finally made up its mind to launch the next-generation Pixel 7 series to India. Google is all set to launch its nect flagship devices- Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6, 2022. The company had initially revealed about Pixel 7 series during Google I/O 2022 event.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available on Flipkart, which has been the online retail partner for the tech giant for all Pixel launches in India.

“…just our heart skipping a beat cuz the wait is almost over! Pixel 7 Pro and 7, coming soon to India,” the company wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.

After the Pixel 3 series in 2018, Google stopped producing mainline Pixel phones in India, indicating that the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 were never introduced in the country.

However, the tech giant released a few A-series models, such as the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and most recently, the Pixel 6a in the country.

A recent report said that the Pixel 7 will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, which means it will be slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6.

The Tensor G2 chipset will power the series, which is all set to launch on October 6.

According to a tipster, the new chipset will utilise the same CPU as the original Tensor.

The alleged internal specification leak had been found from an alleged Pixel 7 Pro testing unit. The device, which ran a Geekbench test, revealed more details on the next Tensor chip made by Google.

The Pixel 6a is the latest device by Google to be launched in India.

Features

The Google Pixel 6a offers a Full HD+ OLED 90Hz display of 15.6 cm (6.14 inch) with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The front glass is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers resistance during accidental falls. In terms of memory configuration, the device gets 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and runs on Android 12 OS out of the box. A Google Tensor chipset takes care of the overall processing of the device.

The rear camera setup is a dual-camera setup (12 MP +12 MP). On the other hand, the front camera setup is an 8 MP shooter. The rear camera offers 4K Video Recording (at 30 fps/ 60 fps) along with a digital zoom of 5X. Some of the primary camera features are Camera Feature: Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Panorama, Manual White Balancing, Locked Folder, Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Super Res Zoom, Motion Auto Focus, Frequent Faces, Dual Exposure Controls, Live HDR+, Cinematic Pan etc.

Other connectivity features on the device include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS Support, Hybrid Sim Slot, OTG Compatibility, Quick Charging etc. A 4410 mAh battery on the device means that you need not worry about the backup (for a day). The device also gets an IP67 certification, which means that you can easily go out in the rain (accidental rain). Google Pixel 6a is offered in two colours- Charcoal and Chalk.

(With Inputs from IANS)