Google’s Director of news ecosystem plans to return to India after losing job of 13 years

Google has once again laid off one of top-level employees as part of the layoffs at the company. According to reports, Google’s director of news ecosystem development has reportedly lost his job after nearly 13 years of service.

The ex-news ecosystem director announced this on LinkedIn and shared that he is leaving Google as part of layoffs conducted at the company. The former Google employee also shared a a photo of his ID card. He said that he is ‘proud’ of his achievements so far and thanked his teammates and colleagues. He also added that he will take the month of August off.

Google announced mass layoffs in January this year and around 12,000 people across the world were impacted by the decision. And just last month, the company announced job cuts at its mapping app Waze. Since then, stories of Google employees who lost their jobs to recent round of layoffs have surfaced time and again. Some were laid off on their maternity leaves, while others were given the pink slip over a vacation. Some top Google employees, including the company’s Mental Health head, also lost their jobs as part of the recent layoffs at the company.

The post reads, “And to be clear, not a single thing I mentioned above could have been achieved without my teammates and colleagues, as everything is a team effort. There are too many to mention but they are a special bunch and I will miss them all.”

He is in London now but plans to visit India and spend some time with his mom in September then he will think about work in October.

He also added that “Though if you have any ideas or thoughts, please message me as I am all ears and have more time on my hands now. Thank you if you made it all the way down here and have a lovely summer and take care.”



Meanwhile, a new report has revealed that some of the contract employees working on reviewing and improving Google Bard’s answers are underpaid, overworked, and stressed. The employees stated that they have a heavy workload as they were being asked to do things about which they don’t have any knowledge nor had they received any training about it. The contract workers were asked to check answers in subjects ranging from medicine to law. They were also given ‘convoluted instructions’ and tight deadlines.

The report added that the stress and fear are not helping the employees and rather being an obstacle for them.