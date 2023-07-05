Google’s AI project Gemini: Expected to outperform ChatGPT

Google has introduced it’s groundbreaking AI project Gemini, which is said to have the potential to outperform current AI systems, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Google unveiled the AI project at this year’s Google I/O conference.

The Gemini was developed from the Google’s DeepMind, which was led by CEO Demis Hassabis. Google aims to surpass existing AI models like ChatGPT with Gemini. It will organizing and work with various data and tasks without relying on specialized models. It will generate more surprising content than its training data.

Google’s AlphaGo was a success in 2016. So, the development strategy for Gemini is based on the techniques that propelled AlphaGo to success. Gemini will have both the AlphaGo’s problem-solving capabilities and the capability to integrate advanced language processing, which will affect it’s content quality. The project also embraces reinforcement learning, where it will enhance it’s performance based on feedback after it completes the given tasks.

With Gemini still in its developmental phase, the anticipated features of this system have already garnered widespread global attention. It is predicted that Gemini will introduce significant transformations in the AI landscape, particularly within the generative AI sector. The AI sector is predicted to reach a value of £80.16 billion by 2030.

Gemini is currently mainly focuses on text processing. Whereas GPT-4 possesses the ability to process images, audio, text, and video. So, the Gemini still has some time after it can be called the best. Despite this limitation, Gemini aims to deliver more imaginative and creative responses. It aims to transcend the boundaries of its training data and generate unexpected content.

Earlier Google introduced chatbot Bard, which could not gather the required interest during its initial demonstration as it showed errors due to some obstacles. This incident had a considerable impact on the market value of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. So, the search giant is expected to introduce Gemini after meticulous planning to avoid any potential mishaps.

With the ongoing development of Gemini, it emerges as a project of significant interest. The potential success of Gemini holds the power to redefine the AI industry and set unprecedented benchmarks for AI capabilities. However, we will only know whether it can surpass ChatGPT and other AI systems after it gets launched.