Googlebook laptops arrive with Gemini AI and android integration
Google’s new laptop category starts at $899 and combines ChromeOS foundations with Android technology and AI-powered features.
Google has opened pre-orders for its new Googlebook laptops, marking the company’s entry into a new premium laptop category built around Gemini AI and deeper integration with Android smartphones.
The first-generation Googlebook devices are being developed with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo, with prices starting at $899.
Key specifications and features
- Price: Starts at $899
- Processors: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Snapdragon X Elite
- RAM: Starts at 16GB, with select models offering up to 32GB
- Display: Up to 2.8K OLED
- Battery: Up to 14 hours of video playback and up to 16 hours of web browsing
- AI: Gemini integration and dedicated NPU for on-device AI tasks
- Android integration: Users can access phone files and apps from their Googlebook
- Hardware: Haptic glass trackpads and backlit keyboards on premium models
The first Googlebook laptops are scheduled to go on sale on October 4 in the US, followed by markets including Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia on October 5.
Google has not yet announced India pricing or availability.