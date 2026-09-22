Googlebook laptops arrive with Gemini AI and android integration

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Google has opened pre-orders for its new Googlebook laptops, marking the company’s entry into a new premium laptop category built around Gemini AI and deeper integration with Android smartphones.

The first-generation Googlebook devices are being developed with Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo, with prices starting at $899.

Key specifications and features

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Price: Starts at $899

Processors: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: Starts at 16GB, with select models offering up to 32GB

Display: Up to 2.8K OLED

Battery: Up to 14 hours of video playback and up to 16 hours of web browsing

AI: Gemini integration and dedicated NPU for on-device AI tasks

Android integration: Users can access phone files and apps from their Googlebook

Hardware: Haptic glass trackpads and backlit keyboards on premium models

The first Googlebook laptops are scheduled to go on sale on October 4 in the US, followed by markets including Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia on October 5.

Google has not yet announced India pricing or availability.

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