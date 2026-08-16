Google wearables features insulin resistance tracking, know about it in details

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Google has come up with a health feature for its wearables that can track the person’s insulin resistance with the help of AI and sensor data. But customers should also note that it’s not something that measures blood glucose directly.

The wearable will reportedly spot shifts in your body’s signals. If there are red flags that would mean that your insulin resistance might be changing.

This update will help users to identify smallhealth problems before they become bigger. This will be found under Google’s Health Guardian suite. It will also keep a track on your breathing at night, blood pressure etc.

The insulin resistance tracking feature will have pulls data through in-built sensors like accelerometer, barometer, heart-rate monitor, and skin-temperature sensor. It then feeds through Google AI models.

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This update aims to detect patterns on how your body reacts or handles after the user consumes food.

The wearables that are likely to get this feature first are Pixel Watch 5 and Fitbit Air.

The tool was developed after Google collected data from more than 100,000 real people, analysing how things like heart rate or skin temperature connect to insulin resistance shifts.

This should be noted that Google is not the only brand who is exploring health features in wearables and finding out ways to track blood-sugar level. The other brands that are working for it are Whoop, Oura in collaboration with Dexcom and Apple.

Also Read: Fitbit Air India launch confirmed for October 2026