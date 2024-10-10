Google warns of security risks to android users after play store opens up

Epic Games sued Google and Apple over unfair app rules. Apple won. As per court notice Google must now make changes to its Android system and Google Play Store. But Google doesn’t want to make changes to its Play Store, as ordered by the court. It thinks this would hurt users, app makers, and phone companies. Google says that, these changes would allow more competition in the Play Store, could harm consumers, app creators, and phone makers.

Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Google and Apple in 2020, claiming they unfairly controlled app distribution and payments. The court says Google made it hard for other app stores to compete, which isn’t fair. Google lost its lawsuit with Epic Games. By November 2024, Google must allow other app stores on Google Play and give developers more payment options. However, Google disagrees. Google Warns of Security Risks to Android Users After Court Orders Play Store Opening. It says that these changes will put users’ privacy and security at risk, make app promotion harder for developers, and reduce competition across devices.

Google says it’s committed to prioritize what’s best for developers, device makers, and Android users worldwide.

Epic Games, which brought the lawsuit, sees this as a win. It is planning to launch its own app store on Android by 2025. The battle between Google and Epic Games is far from over, Google’s appeal will make it last longer.