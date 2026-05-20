Google unveils Gemini Omni in major push towards AGI

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Google has introduced Gemini Omni, its latest artificial intelligence model that the company says marks another major step towards achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) — AI systems capable of handling tasks in a more human-like way.

According to reports, Gemini Omni is a multimodal AI model, meaning it can process and understand different types of information at the same time, including text, voice, images, and videos. The system is designed to respond more naturally in conversations and handle complex real-world tasks with better context understanding.

Google says the new model can analyse live audio and visuals simultaneously, allowing users to interact with AI in a more seamless way. For example, users may be able to show objects through a camera, ask spoken questions, and receive instant responses in real time.

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The launch is being viewed as part of the growing competition among major tech companies racing to build more advanced AI systems. Industry experts say Gemini Omni reflects the industry’s larger goal of moving beyond simple chatbots towards AI that can reason, understand environments and assist users more like humans.

Google has also highlighted improvements in speed, memory, and contextual understanding in the new model. Reports suggest Gemini Omni will power several upcoming AI features across Google products and services in the future.

The announcement has once again intensified the global AI race, with companies increasingly focusing on creating smarter, more interactive, and highly capable AI assistants.

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