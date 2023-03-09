Google Translate now lets user convert text from images on the web

Google Translate now allows users on the web to convert text from images. This is based on the same tech as the AR Translate tool for Google Lens, which performs real-time translations on smartphones.

How to convert text from images on Google Translate?

The new feature is available on the Google Translate website on the web. Now, the Google translate site shows a new Images tab at the top.

When a user uploads a photo or screenshot from their desktop/laptop, a translation appears that (in most cases) should look about as seamless as the original text. The website allows users to copy the text, download the translated image or clear it.

In addition, it lists 113 available source languages and 133 destination languages. It can automatically detect the source code. It shows the “Lens translate” branding below the result

As mentioned earlier, it uses the same generative adversarial networks (GAN) powering AR Translate for Google Lens. The latest version of the Lens uses the same tech powering the Magic Eraser, which debuted on the Pixel 6 but is now available on older Pixels and Google One. That helps the translation appear like it’s replacing the original text rather than superimposing it on top.