Google Translate gets pronunciation practice feature as it turns 20

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Google Translate has turned two years old since it’s launch in 2006. Google has launched the Google Translate as a mere experiment. But, now it has become a huge success with it supporting about 250 languages and more than 60,000 potential language pairs. Google Translate receives more than 1 billion people visit every month and more than 1 trillion words are translated by the service each month.

The most used language pair is English to Spanish. The most translated phrase is “thank you”.

On Google Translate’s 20th birthday, it received a present from it’s parent company. Now, the Google translate has one of the most anticipated features: pronunciation practice.

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This is now rolling out in the Google Translate app on Android, available in the US and India for English, Spanish, and Hindi. It uses AI to analyze your speech and gives you instant feedback on what needs changing so that you nail the right pronunciation.

Google says it’s been using AI to capture “tricky idioms, local slang, and the subtle context of local languages”. People who use Google Translate’s Practice feature every week “are using it for speaking practice activities, which include interactive scenarios to help people build their confidence to speak naturally in real-world situations”.