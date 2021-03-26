Are you kids finding it difficult to solve problems in math without any person or guide? If yes, then Google has presented a solution to this issue.

According to a latest article on Google’s blog, the search engine will provide an easy solution to the difficulty faced while solving problems of maths and science. The interactive feature introduced by Google will let users search the problems with just few clicks.

In order to get the answer of a particular problem, users have to type the problem in the search button and press enter. This will directly lead you to a series of steps which will efficiently solve your problem. Users can alternately use Google Lens in order to enter the problem. A user can use his/her smartphone to capture the math problem from book or copy.

Once Google lens captures the problem, it will search the problem on Google. Subsequently you will be presented with a solution.

This feature of Google is expected to enhance the problem solving feature of the search engine. Students at all levels are expected to be benefited from this feature of Google. As the world is currently going through a pandemic situation, students receiving their education through online classes will be widely benefited from it.