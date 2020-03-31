Google Pixel 3
Photo: IANS

Google stops selling Pixel 3 smartphones

By IANS
17

San Francisco: Google has stopped selling it’s third generation Pixel 3 and 3XL smartphones on its online store.

Last year, the company stopped selling the second gen Pixel devices around the same time, which is April.

A Google spokesperson advised those who still wanted to purchase a third-generation Pixel to look at Best Buy and B&H Photo, which still have some inventory.

“In any case, we might recommend you consider the power-efficient and economical Pixel 3a or 3a XL, but perhaps not before its successor is released: the 4a,” GSMArena reported on Tuesday quoting Android Police.

We’re expecting to see the launch of the budget-friendly Pixel 4a coming soon.

The rumours and leaks of the Pixel 4a began a few months ago.

