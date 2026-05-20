Google showcases smart glasses with Gemini AI

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Google hosted it’s I/O 2026 event on Tuesday. The event witnessed some of the most exciting launches of the year. At Google I/O, the company showcased world its first proper look at a new generation of intelligent eyewear in partnership with Samsung.

According to reports, the smart glass is set to arrive in select market this fall. It will rival Meta’s popular Ray-Ban glasses and

, set to arrive in select markets this fall. The reveal is expected to put serious pressure on Meta’s popular Ray-Ban glasses and Apple’s upcoming smart glasses.

Google showcased the Smart Glasses in two styles Gentle Monster and Warby Parker at the vent. Users can pair the device with smartphone to allow users to access Gemini — Google’s AI assistant — through natural voice interaction.

Samsung’s smart glasses actually do?

The new Google smart glasses are equipped with a pair of glasses, manufactured by Samsung. The smart glasses run Android XR ecosystem and is equipped with exterior cameras, a microphone, and a speaker.coffee

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With the help of the speaker, you can use the smartphone’s Gemini to do many hands free things. For example, you can order a coffee online and added a calendar appointment. The glasses can also sync with a smartwatch and share photos captured through the frames.

The other notable features on the smart glasses include real-time translation with audio matched to the original speaker’s voice, as well as the ability to translate text on menus or signage within the wearer’s line of sight.

Operating seamlessly within the Galaxy ecosystem, the device is designed to help users manage everyday tasks and capture photos effortlessly, without the need to retrieve their phone.

XReal’s Project Aura: Display in the lens

Meanwhile XReal has unveiled it’s Project Aura, which is a pair of lightweight glasses that has equipped the lenses with a display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Though not demoed on stage during the Google I/O keynote, XReal confirmed that the product is built for the Android XR ecosystem and will combine best-in-class technology from both companies.

Also Read: Google unveils Gemini Omni in major push towards AGI