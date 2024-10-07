Google search results to show trusted companies sites with verified check marks

Google is working on a new feature that will show trusted companies in search results with verified check marks. With this, users will know which sites are official and trustworthy. The feature seems like Social Media channels verified tick mark feature that helps us identify official channels or accounts.

It will minimize the cases of access to fake or fraudulent sites that often mislead people by pretending to be legitimate businesses.

The company aims to strengthen its users safety and provide them with more reliable information with this tool. According to a company spokesperson’s statement, the feature will help shoppers identify trustworthy businesses online and it is currently being tested by showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google.

Often times, Google Search users fall prey to fraudulent websites scams that shows up on search results. With the verified check marks, the users will be protected from these type of online threats. For example, there are many cases, where people got cheated and ended up losing money with fake customer care service numbers on Google Search or fake pages of fraudulent actors.

Reports said that blue check marks next to links for major companies like Microsoft, Meta, and Apple have started appearing in some users search results. However, the feature is still in its early stages and is only available to a small group of users for now. So, if you don’t see a blue check mark the don’t worry, you are gonna see it in the future.

With this, Google aims to provide users with trustworthy content online and tackle the long bugging issue of misinformation spread through online sites. Though, Google is already doing that with automated systems that filter out scammy or harmful pages from its search results, the addition of this feature will provide more refined results.