Google Search gets new ‘personalized feedback’ feature: Here’s how it will help users learn English

Google Search has received a new ‘personalized feedback’ feature that will now help users in India, Indonesia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, or Venezuela learn English. The search giant has partnered with linguists, teachers, and ESL/EFL pedagogical experts to created this feature to help users learn, practice and become confident speakers.

According to a new blogpost by Google, “Learning a language can open up new opportunities in a person’s life. It can help people connect with those from different cultures, travel the world, and advance their careers… Yet proficiency in a new language is difficult to achieve, and many learners cite a lack of opportunity to practice speaking actively and receiving actionable feedback as a barrier to learning.”

“We have partnered with linguists, teachers, and ESL/EFL pedagogical experts to create a speaking practice experience that is effective and motivating. Learners practice vocabulary in authentic contexts, and material is repeated over dynamic intervals to increase retention — approaches that are known to be effective in helping learners become confident speakers.”

How does the new personalized feedback feature work?

As per Google, the new personalised feedback feature will offer users with semantic feedback on their speaking skills. It will explain whether their answer to a question is likely to be understood by a conversation partner or not. In addition, Google will also provide suggestions on grammar improvements and alternative ways to respond to a particular context with it’s grammar feedback feature.

Users will get personalised feedback based on users’ 3-5 minute practice/training sessions with Google. It even has an option for daily reminders for the sessions.

To enhance the English learning process, Google will also allow users to get the contextual translation for a sentence. During their training session, users can tap on a particular word and understand its meaning based on the context.

The new English learning features of Google is based on a new deep learning model called Deep Aligner. The tech giant developed it in collaboration with it’s Google Translate team. The new features will be made available to users in supported countries in the next few days and the search giant has promised to add support for more languages and countries soon.