Google rolls out September 2021 Android Security update for Pixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 Series: Check details

Google has started rolling out September Android security update for compatible Pixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 3 Series smartphones.

The smartphones include Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a models.

The over-the-air OTA update will be rolled out in phases as per the device model. So some devices may receive the September Android update a little later while some device will get it sooner.

All the pixel users whose phone is compatible for the update will receive a notification once it is available for their device.

The company made announce about the September Android security update through a support page.

Issues and Flaws Resolved by September Android security

The update for global Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 units is available with firmware build number is RQ3A.210905.001.

While the update for Pixel 5a in North America and Japan is available with firmware version RD2A.210905.002 and RD2A.210905.003 respectiviely.

The latest security update dated September 1 resolves 17 issues and 23 flaws have been resolved with the patch dated September 5. The flaws range from critical to moderate.

The update has resolved a critical security vulnerability in the Framework component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to cause a permanent denial of service.

Google has also published OTA images and factory images of the latest update for users to sideload it manually.

How to check the update manually

To check the update manually , you can head to Settings > System > Advanced > System Update.

Meanwhile, the company is reportedly planning to launch its next-gen Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones on September 13.

The phones will come powered with Google’s own SoC called Tensor and a unique camera module that runs across the width of the back panel.

The smartphones are said to have larger sensors than the predecessors.