Google rolls out new clear calling feature for Pixel 7 Series

Google has released the promised new “Clear Calling” feature for Pixel 7 series users to improve call clarity. The new feature is being rolled out with the latest beta update.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users can avail the call quality enhancer by downloading Android 13 QPR1 beta 3 (Quarterly Platform Release) beta 3 software update.

At the time of the launch of the Pixel Series smartphones, Google had announced that it will bring some new software features for the handsets.

Clear Calling was among the new upcoming features. Now as promised, the tech giant has released the software feature for the Pixel 7 Series device.

The Clear Calling feature automatically filters out background noise and enhances the voice on the other end of the line with machine learning. With this feature, the users voice can be heard clearly on the other end of the line, even when they are walking on a windy street or dining in a noisy restaurant, claimed the company.

Note that the feature has already been available to other Pixel phones since the rollout of the public beta of Android 13 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release) back in September. But, it was not available for the Pixel 7 series at the time. Now, the Pixel 7 series handsets have finally got it.

You can check you have this feature or not by just going to their sound settings if they install the Android 13 QPR1 beta. If you want to turn on the feature then simply scroll down to settings, tap on sound & vibration, and then find Clear Calling. Users can toggle Clear Calling on or off once they enter the page.

However, the users need to sign up for Google’s beta program before they can get started. There may be bugs and errors in this update due to it being an unstable version, the report added.

