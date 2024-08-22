Google rolls out new AI tool to help creators recover their hacked YouTube accounts

Google has launched a new AI-powered tool that will help the millions of YouTube content creators to recover their hacked account. To relieve content creators of the sadness of losing access to an account, the app has added the new troubleshooting tool aimed specifically at creators who believe their accounts have been compromised.

How does the new AI tool recovers hacked YouTube account?



You can get the new tool by visiting the YouTube Help Center. You can easily use the tool with step by step instructions. If you think your account has been hacked, then got to the YouTube Help Center and take action as per the step by step guidance to recovery the account.

The tools will first recover the control of your account by securing your Google login then it goes on to undo all the changes the hackers have done to your account such as restoring the account name or recovering deleted data.

Currently, only a select few creators have access to the tool. As the tools is being released phase wise, some users might get it at a later time. As per YouTube planning, the tool will be accessible to all creators in the future.

YouTube knows the seriousness of account hacking. Thus, it introduced the necessary tools to protect every creator on the platform.

If you don’t have access to the tool right now then contact YouTube support team via social media by sending a quick message to @TeamYouTube on X (formerly Twitter) for the help you need.

YouTube aims to keep its community safe

YouTube aims to keep its community safe and secure with this new AI tool. The app rolled out this feature keeping in mind the increasing level of hacking methods that has become more sophisticated. So to protect creator, the app has decide to make robust systems in place. With this tool, YouTube is taking a big step forward in making sure that creators can recover from hacks quickly and be stressfree.