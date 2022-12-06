Google rolls out biggest feature drop for Pixel Phones and Watch; includes VPN, clear calling and more

Google made its biggest feature drop yet for the Pixel phones and the recently launched Pixel Watch. This is the first time Google has released an update for the Pixel Watch. The monthly update bringing new features includes a bunch of new things to try out on your Pixel devices.

With the new feature drop, Pixel 7 users has got a dedicated VPN, along with a dedicated security section, AI-powered clear calling, and an enhanced voice recorder. However, it still does not include 5G support for Pixel phones in India.

Some Indian Pixel 7 users have took to Twitter to complain about the absence of 5G support in the latest feature update after its release. Earlier, Google promised to release the 5G support for Airtel and Reliance Jio 5G networks in 5G. But it seems this is not the one to bring it.

The tech giant might release 5G support to Pixel users in India before the year ends.

Google Pixel Feature Drop

The December feature drop for Pixel phones and Pixel Watch includes an array of new features including VPN, a dedicated security section, AI-powered clear calling, and more.

Google has released a free VPN by Google One for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users. Eligible users can use it at no extra cost. The VPN is built to ensure your network traffic can’t be tied to your identity. Even Google can’t do that, the company said in a blog post.

The VPN service is already available for Google One members on Platinum plans, but now Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users can use even without having a subscription.

Next, the Pixel users will now get a dedicated security section for unified security and privacy settings in the Settings app. The new security section shows up action cards that notify users of any security risks. It will also provide easy steps to secure yourself against threats.

The December feature drop have also brought a Clear Calling feature, which uses the Tensor G2’s AI cores to enhance the caller’s voice when there’s a noisy background. This will provide users with a better calling experience in a noisy background.

Google has also added facelift and some new features for Pixel Recorder app in the new feature drop. It can now identify and label different speakers in a conversation, and has line breaks when the speaker changes. With this, you can label each person individually while recording an interview. Here too, Google leverages its machine learning prowess to deliver a clean transcription right inside the Recorder app.

The December feature drop has also brought new features for the Pixel Watch. The users with a Fitibit Premium subscription will now get a Fitbit Sleep Profile feature. With the feature, wearers can monitor how they slept, including duration, consistency, disruption, and more.

The older Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are also getting snore and cough detection while you sleep.

Apart from these, the Feature Drop also includes a Digital Key that lets you lock, unlock or start cars that are compatible with Pixel phones. Additionally, Gboard gets Grammar Check in French, Live Translate gets text translation in Arabic, Persian, Swedish, Vietnamese, and Danish, while on-device search gets more powerful on the Pixel 4a.