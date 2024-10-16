Google rolls out Android 15 update for Pixel lineup: Check list of eligible devices

Google has rolled out the Android 15-based stable update for Pixel devices. All eligible Google Pixel smartphones and tablets will get the latest Android update with new features. Ahead of Google, Vivo and iQOO released the update for some of their select products with latest FunTouchOS 15 update that is based on the Android 15.

The latest update is also available for 13 Pixel devices including the current flagship — the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold.

Android 15 update for Google Pixel: What’s new?

With the latest Android OS update, the Google Pixel devices will get several privacy and security features, including new anti-theft capabilities. It has a AI-backed Theft Detection Lock and many other security updates.

However, the update does not include any visual changes, which makes it look similar to the Android 14

AI-backed Theft Detection Lock to recover your stolen Pixel smartphone

Android 15 has added a AI-backed Theft Detection Lock feature to the Pixel devices. This feature will help users to retrieve their stolen phones. The AI-backed Theft Detection Lock will automatically lock the smartphone if it detects someone snatches the phone and tries to flee.

Moreover, it will also prevent the thief from removing SIM card from phone. With this feature enabled, the device will ask for authentication to access the device if someone removes a SIM card from a Pixel phone running on Android 15.If they fail the authentication, the device will get locked automatically, rendering itself useless.

The update also brings other new features such as Low Light Boost and in-app camera controls, improved network capabilities, including satellite connectivity for messaging on eligible models, and one-tap app login using Passkeys.

List of Pixel smartphones eligible for the Android 15 update: Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9 series, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.