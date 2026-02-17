Google releases “Ring of Fire” animation to mark first solar eclipse of 2026

Advertisement

The tech giant Google has released an exclusive animated illustration on its search engine to celebrate the annular solar eclipse that will take place around 3:26 PM and end by 7:57 PM today.

An annular solar eclipse also known as “ring of fire” takes place when the Moon is between the Sun and the Earth and is too distant to entirely cover the Sun’s disk which causes a ring of sunlight to be seen around the silhouette of the Moon that is bright and known as the annulus.

In order to mark the heavenly occasion, Google turned on an animation feature on its home page and search result page. Users who would search terms like “solar eclipse” or “Surya Grahan” would trigger the animation and the users will see the movement of the Moon in relation to the Sun and other characteristic glowing ring that features an annular eclipse.

The interactive option is aimed to enable viewers to learn how the eclipse works, how the Moon covers the major part of the Sun, but leaves a thin ring of sunlight. Other features of the animation are short descriptions of the phases of an eclipse and safety rules when watching solar phenomena.

Advertisement

The annular solar eclipse is said to be seen in some selected areas in the parts of the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia today.

Moreover, the visual feature released by the Google is said to be one of the new attempts of the tech giant company to attract users to big scientific and astronomical events with its search experience.

This feature also marks as a great strategy for the users who are unable to see the solar eclipse in person to virtually experience and participate in a most engaging and interactive way possible.