Google promotes on-campus hotel stay for $99 per night in order to boost hybrid work schedule

Google currently requires its workers to work three days per week. In an effort to boost more of its employees to come back to work, the company has started discounted hotel stays. Google has announced a $99 per night rate for its on-campus hotel that is present in Mountain View, California headquarters.

This is expected to help smooth transition from remotely work culture to a hybrid working mode, mentioned a CNBC report. “Google is offering a ‘Summer Special’ for employees to stay the night at an on-campus hotel for a discount,” the report added.

Details about the on-campus hotel stay

The hotel is part of Google’s new 42-acre Bay View campus that was opened in Mountain View last year.

The summer special scheme will run till September 30 to make it easier for Googlers to transition to the hybrid workplace.

Since the promotion is for unapproved business travel, the company will not reimburse their stays, but will require employees to use their personal credit cards, according to the scheme.

“We regularly run accommodation specials for local or travelling Googlers to take advantage of our spaces and amenities,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

“We advertise these in a regular Perks email which also contains discounts for employees on other services and entertainment options,” the spokesperson added.

If a Google employee stays for 30 days at the company’s hotel, it will be about $2,970 per month.

A Google search for four-star hotels in the area yielded rates between $120–$250 per night.

“Now I can give some of my pay back to Google,” one employee wrote on an internal company forum.

(With IANS inputs)