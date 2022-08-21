Google promises to improve the quality of content through its latest update

Google is perhaps the most used search engine across the world and is responsible for making our lives easier in many ways. Recently, the multinational company has announced that it is pushing an update (search update) which will result in getting better search results. The goal of Google is to provide high-quality content to people more conveniently. The update is meant to target content which is SEO-first content and has good ranking on search engines.

Post the update the users will find more relevant results in their searches and those will be human-first content, said Google. By rolling the improvements, Google is planning to improve ranking of product review content.

“If you search for information about a new movie, you might have previously seen articles that aggregated reviews from other sites without adding perspectives beyond what’s available elsewhere. This isn’t very helpful if you’re expecting to read something new. With this update, you’ll see more results with unique, authentic information, so you’re more likely to read something you haven’t seen before,” said Google in a blog post.

Google told its users that they will be able to discover content that matter to them in their results. In order to achieve it Google is planning to refine its systems and bring improvement over time. This update will be affecting content creators in numerous ways. The low quality results that were available on the search pages will be significantly reduced after the update.

The improvements in Google search will help the company (Google) compete with the likes of TikTok and Instagram. It was found that young generation of users were using Instagram and TikTok to search places instead of Google Maps or Google Search, said Senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan, who is responsible for Google Search, Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce, and Payments products. By improving the search results ranking, Google is expecting to regain the trust of its users in terms of relevance.