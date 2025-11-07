Google Pixel Watch 4 is available for sale in India, know specifications and price

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is currently on sale in India and interested users can purchase the device. Google Pixel Watch 4 is available on Flipkart and Google India online store. The smartwatch is powered by Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip along with an Arm Cortex-M55 coprocessor. The device is available in 41mm and 45mm size options. The price for base variant of the smartwatch is Rs 39,900.

Specifications

The Google Pixel Watch 4 offers an AMOLED LTPO display with refresh rate of up to 60Hz refresh and 320ppi pixel density. The display gets Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection along with peak brightness of up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor and a Cortex-M55 coprocessor.

When it comes to connectivity options, the Google Pixel Watch 4 offers Bluetooth, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou, QZSS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The device can be paired with Pixel Watch app and is compatible with smartphones that run on Android 11 and later OS.

Google Pixel Watch 4 gets Google’s Wear OS 6.0 platform with 2GB SDRAM and 32GB eMMC. The device gets multiple features including SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, health and fitness features and much more.

The 41mm variant of Google Pixel Watch 4 gets 325mAh battery while the 45mm variant of the smartwatch gets 455mAh battery.