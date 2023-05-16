Google Pixel users report battery drain and device overheating: Know why ?

One of the best Android phones available in the Indian market is probably a Google Pixel. The Pixel 6a, 7 or 7 Pro are excellent choices if you want a handset with stock Android OS and excellent hardware.

But now with Google pixel users have been registering complaints about battery drainage on their devices. After the Google app received a new update the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 smartphone users started to complain about power loss.

A Google Pixel 6 Pro customer initially brought this to notice at Engadget, complaining about both battery degradation and device overheating. The user of the Pixel 6 Pro reportedly described why their phone still overheated after leaving it idle on a wireless charger for an hour. The Google app has been using battery in the background the entire time, as can be seen in a screenshot of the phone’s battery life.

According to sources, Google responded the above problem by confirming the issue and stated that a backend modification in the Google app caused battery drain, which primarily affected Pixel smartphones. A server-side update has also been rolling out to address this issue. Further users do not need to take any action on their end and is working on fixing the battery drain issue.

Google 6:

Google Pixel 6 comes with a 6.40-inch touchscreen display that has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, a 90 Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 411 pixels per inch, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Google Tensor processor that features 2 cores clocked at 2.8GHz and 2 cores clocked at 2.25GHz. It comes with 8GB of RAM. It is backed by a 4614mAh battery and supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.

Google 7 and 7 Pro:

Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come with the same design with IP68-certification, a Tensor G2 SoC, 30W wired charging and wireless charging support. The regular variant has a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate whereas the Pro model features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera with 12MP ultra-wide angle lens on both phones. The Pixel 7 Pro also sports an additional 48MP telephoto unit.