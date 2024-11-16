Google Pixel Tablet 2 likely to offer support for keyboard, will offer multiple upgrades

The Pixel Tablet 2 is being developed by Google and it will be a major upgrade over the Pixel (which launched in June). Initially reported by Android Authority, the Google Pixel Tablet 2 is rumoured to offer support for keyboard case. We are unsure whether the tablet will be bundled with the keyboard or it will be an altogether separate device (to be purchased separately).

There will multiple upgrades in the Google Pixel Tablet 2 as compared to the Pixel Tablet. There will be improvement in the camera specifications on the upcoming device. According to the sources close to Android Authority, the Pixel Tablet 2 will offer a newer camera which will be an upgrade over the earlier model. The original device gets an 8MP (ƒ/2.0, 1/4-inch sensor, 1.12μm, 84-degree FoV) camera both as a primary camera and a secondary camera.

In terms of chipset, the Google Pixel Tablet 2 will be powered by a newer chipset. Even though this does not come as a surprise, we are not sure whether the chipset will be the current gen Tensor G4 or the Tensor G5 (upcoming). There are also reports of Google planning to use Tensor G6 in the Pixel Tablet 3. Irrespective of the chipset the Google Pixel Tablet 2 will be offering support for 7 years of update.

Speaking about the OS, the Google Pixel Tablet 2 is likely to pack Android 15 on board or Android 16 out of the box. Sources have mentioned that prototypes of Pixel Tablet 2 have components in different places like camera and power button on the left, volume rocker on top left and third microphone beside the camera on the right side.

As Google has not officially revealed any official details about the device, we should not take the rumours for granted.