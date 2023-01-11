Google pixel phones now have the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update, check details here

Just a week after January’s patch started rolling out to Pixels everywhere, Google has returned with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2. The company has begun testing Android 13 QPR2, the company’s second quarterly update for eligible Pixel phones. The beta update is available to only Google Pixel phones- the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, the Pixel 5, 5a, and the Pixel 4a. The update is currently in the beta phase and is rolling out to selected users who have enrolled themselves in the Beta Program.

As with any beta version of Android, this update has a handful of known issues testers should be aware of before downloading.

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.

In some cases when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashes with a “Settings keeps stopping” message and then the system Settings app can’t be opened.

An issue with the System UI can sometimes cause it to crash from a null pointer exception.

According to a report, the Android 13 QPR2 beta update brings the latest version of Android 13 with bug fixes, new emojis, and a new way to record the contents of your screen. It also comes with a transient taskbar. There’s also a new Google Home icon under device controls.

Additionally, the tech giant is also testing a new screen recording method on the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 that will let you select one specific app to be recorded, instead of recording the entire screen. As of now, the screen recording feature captures all the phone’s visible contents, including any incoming notifications, apps in the recent list, and more.

The Android 13 QPR2 beta update is available for Pixel 7. Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and the Pixel 4a as well as its 5G variant. The update is rolling out to only users who have enrolled themselves in the Android beta program.