Google Pixel Fold to cost less than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, check leaked prices

The Google Pixel Fold is about to make its debut at the Google I/O in May 2023. The price of the Pixel Fold has been leaked and the prices are quite less as compared to its Samsung counterpart. On the other hand, the prices of the Pixel 7a is expected to start under $500, revealed the leaks.

According to a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Google Pixel Fold will be available in selected regions only. The Pixel Fold will cost somewhere between $1300 to $1500. In the US market, the Pixel Fold starts at $1454 and goes up to $1814.

The Google Pixel Fold leaked pictures has been out and we can see a camera bar on the back just like the Pixel 7 series. However, the camera bar is not as expansive as the Pixel 7 series as it can hamper the folding mechanism of the device. There is a presence of two selfies cameras on the device. While one is present on the outer display, the other is present on the inner display.

There is a presence of fingerprint reader on the power button while two speakers are present on the top as well as on the rear. When it comes to the processor, the Pixel Fold is expected to offer a Tensor chipset. The foldable device is expected to be offered in two colours and will include Chalk (white) as well as Obsidian (black).

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7a will be available in global markets by early Q3 and will be priced between $450 and $500, said the leak. The Pixel 7a launch price seems to be quite accurate as the Google Pixel 6a launched at Rs 43,999 ($530 approx).

According to the latest leak, the Google Pixel 7a will offer a display of 6.1-inch FHC+ 90Hz OLED display. A Tensor G2 chipset will power the smartphone and it will also get LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Tensor G2 chipset currently powers the Pixel 7 as well as the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

When it comes to the camera of the smartphone, the Pixel 7a will offer a dual camera setup at the back. The primary camera of the smartphone will be 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor while the other camera is 12 MP sensor. The front camera of the smartphone will be a 10.8 MP sensor. When it comes to the Software, the Pixel 7a will offer Android 13 out of the box.

(NB: All the specs and price mentioned in the article are based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.)