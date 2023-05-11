Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a launched at the I/O event, Check Price, specs and all other details

Advertisement

Google started its annual developers’ conference I/O on May 11, where it launched it’s much-rumoured and anticipated foldable smartphone Pixel Fold alongside the Pixel 7a phone. The search giant has also reintroduced the Pixel Tablet, which it has first announced at last year’s I/O.

The Pixel 7a phone has arrived in India. But, there is no information on the launch of the Pixel Fold in the country yet.

Pixel 7a price in India

The Google Pixel 7a has launched in India for a price of Rs 43,999 for the 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage option. It has been introduced in three colour options— Charcoal (black), Snow (white) and the new Sea (blue). It will be available for sale exclusively on Flipkart.

Google announced a slew of launch offers to help customers buy the device at a lower price and some added benefits. The buyers can get instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank Cards with an option to avail a no-cost EMI, or Rs 4,000 off in exchange for any Pixel device and other select smartphone models. They can also clinch a Fitbit Inspire 2 for Rs 3,999 and Pixel Buds A-Series for Rs 3,999 by purchasing them along with the Pixel 7a. Google offer a free screen damage protection for one year for the device. A three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One.

Pixel 7a specifications

The Google Pixel 7a will join as the third device in the Pixel 7 series, which already has the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 pro. The device sports a design similar to Pixel 7 and features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 2400×1080 resolution and supports variable refresh rate — it goes as high as 90 Hz and low as 60 Hz, based on the screen content. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which is also seen in the 7 and 7 Pro.

Google offers a 4,385 mAh battery in the Pixel 7a. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary lens and a 13 MP ultrawide lens. It has a 13 MP selfie camera housed in a hole punch cutout on the front. It also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold is priced at $1,799 in the US. The pre-order for the device have begun in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan on Wednesday. The shipping of the Pixel Fold will begin in June. The Fold will rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Pixel Fold specifications

The dual-screen phone Google Pixel Fold sports a inner screen of the size of 5.8-inch when folded and a massive a 7.6-inch when it gets unfolded. Both the screens are OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates. The external screen is a Full HD display (2092×1080), while the “tablet screen has a 2208×1840 resolution.

The Fold is powered by the Tensor G2 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and either 256 or 512GB of non-expandable storage.

The Pixel Fold get a 4,800 mAh dual-cell battery that is claimed to provide “beyond 24 hours” of battery life, and supports 30W fast-charging. It also supports wireless charging.

It has a nearly identical camera layout as the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel Fold boasts of five cameras, including three on the back — two 8.3-megapixel cameras, one on the outside and on on the inner display; a 48-megapixel primary lens; a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide shooter; and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera.

Pixel Tablet

Google has announced that the Pixel Tablet will go on preorder in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan and Australia — for $499, and will be available for open sale from June 20. It is available in three colours — Porcelain, Hazel and Rose.

The device sports an 11-inch screen and is powered by the Tensor G2 processor.

