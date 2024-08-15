Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Watch 3 launched in India; Check price, features

Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 has been launched in India alongside the Google Pixel 9 series. The latest generation of Pixel Watch comes packed with bigger display size, battery life and advanced fitness features. It comes with a new Actura display, and up to 34 hours of battery life.

The all-new Pixel Buds Pro 2 comes with better noise cancellation than its predecessors and new features. Let’s check in details.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Watch 3 prices in India

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is priced at Rs 22,900. It can be bought in four colour options- Charcoal, Porcelain, Aloe, and Hot Pink.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 retails for Rs 39,900 for the 41mm model and Rs 43,900 for the 45mm variant. It comes in multiple band and colour options.

Both devices will go on sale from Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Croma in India.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 features

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 comes with an 11mm driver and a new Tensor A1 chip for better audio processing and Google AI. Google says this chip can produce audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound to adapt to your environment. It helps the device to cancel as much noise from the background as possible for clear calls.

The earbuds feature Silent Seal 2.0 feature which cancels twice as much noise than previous-gen models. Moreover, it can also cancel a wider range of noise with higher frequencies. Besides this, it has a Clear Calling feature that removes noise from the person on the other side of the call despite whichever phone and earbuds they use.

It also has a Conversation Detection feature that automatically pauses the music when you start speaking and switches to transparency mode. When you stop talking, the music automatically resumes and the earbuds go back to ANC mode without requiring you to do anything.

Google Pixel Watch 3 features

The Google Pixel Watch 3 features a large Actua display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness support and a dynamic refresh rate that adjusts between 1Hz and 60Hz for better performance and power efficiency. It comes in two sizes, 41 mm and 45 mm, crafted from 100 percent recycled aluminium, available in multiple colour options and customisable designs.

The Pixel Watch 3 offers advanced running features, including personalised run recommendations and detailed form analysis through Fitbit Premium. It also introduces readiness and cardio load tracking to optimise workout routines and prevent overtraining.

Moreover, the Pixel Watch 3 offers features like a Google TV remote, offline Google Maps, and more. Google claims that the watch can provide 24-hour battery life with an always-on display and up to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode and supports fast charging.