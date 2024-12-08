Google Pixel 9a design leaked through live images, Offers an oval-shaped rear camera module

The Google Pixel 9a will be the successor to the Google Pixel 8a and it will be available in 2025. The Google Pixel 9a design has been leaked through live images and we can see the difference it has with the Pixel 8a design. There is an oval-shaped rear camera module on the Google Pixel 9a teased X user fenibook (@feni_book) through his official profile. For those who are unknown, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models were launched in August.

The teased image of the smartphone has shown that the logo on the back of the smartphone is bit different as present on the current Pixel devices. Given the fact that the prototype models have shown different logos and the production model has shown different, we can assume the same for the Google Pixel 9a.

When it comes to the camera module, the Pixel 9a prototype gets a rear camera module that is present on the left side of the top (rear). The LED flash of the device is present on the right side of the camera module. The front display offers a selfie camera that is positioned on the centre-aligned hole punch.

Reports have also suggested that the Pixel 9a will be powered by a Google Tensor G4 chipset. The chipset is also offered in the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

When it comes to photography, the device will get 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Pixel 9a will be offered with a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Display wise the device offers a 6.3-inch screen and refresh rate is between 60Hz-120Hz. The battery on-board is 5000mAh. This means that Pixel 9a will be superior to the Pixel 8a. The 8a gets 6.1-inch screen and 4500mAh battery.