Google Pixel 9 Pro to go on pre-orders in India on October 17: Price, Specifications

Google is set to begin the pre-orders for the Pixel 9 Pro from October 17, 2024. The Google Pixel 9 Pro, which was launched alongside the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in August this year, was not up for sale along with other models. Now, the company has finally confirmed its pre-order dates.

The Pixel 9 Pro is powered by a Tensor G4 SoC alongside a Titan M2 security chipset and ships with Android 14.

Price, colour options

According to the company, the device will be priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB + 256GB option. It will be available for pre-orders on Flipkart as well.

A Flipkart banner shows that the the phone will be available for pre-order in Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian colourway starting October 17 at 12pm IST.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Specifications

The Google Pixel 9 Pro key specs include a 6.3-inch 1.5K SuperActua LTPO OLED disaply with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G4 SoC with a Titan M2 security chipset, Android 14 OS, triple rear camera unit, 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired charging, and IP68-rating for dust and water resistance.

The triple rear cameras include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and another 48-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It also has a 42-megapixel from camera for selfies and video calls.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro also has Qi wireless charging support and feature wide range of connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, Dual Band GNSS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port.

