Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Launch on August 14 in India, price leaked

Google Pixel 9 Series will be launched globally on August 13 and will arrive in India a day after on August 14, 2024. The Google Pixel 9 series is speculated to feature 4 devices: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Ahead of the launch of the device, the price of the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL has been leaked online.

Google introduced the Pixel 9 Pro last month. According to Google, the latest Pixel device will be deeply integrated with its AI, Gemini. The company has also revealed the back panel of the Pixel 9 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, and an upgraded camera unit including a 48- megapixel telephoto lens and a 42- megapixel front-facing camera.

Now, a recent leak made via a post on Reddit has suggested that the Pixel 9 Pro will likely have a starting price of $1,000 (around Rs 84,000).

Google Pixel 9 Pro Price leak

The base model of the Pixel 9 Pro is tipped to cost the same as the Pixel 8 Pro, which is $999 (around Rs 83,867). But, the high-end device’s top variants might cost $200 more over last year’s Pro model. Another report suggested that Google Pixel 9 might debut at $900 (around Rs 75,556). Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL might have a price tag of $1,200 (around Rs 1,01,00) for both the 256GB and 512GB storage options.

However, the Indian pricing will vary from the Gobal cost. If we look at the previous generation of Pixel phones, the Pixel 8 Pro was launched at Rs 1,06,999 in India for the lone 128GB storage variant, but in US, the launch price was $999 (around Rs 84,000).

If the Google Pixel 9 Pro follows the same trend, then it could cost above Rs 1,00,000 in India. That means, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will likely cost more than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might retain the same pricing as its predecessor, making Google’s foldable device a more attractive option in the premium foldable market.