Google Pixel 9 Pro manufacturing cost is way less than the iPhone 16 Pro: Latest report

It has been around a couple of months since the launch of Google Pixel 9 as well as iPhone 16 smartphone series. Even though we know the prices of the both Pixel 9/ iPhone 16 series, we hardly have any idea about the manufacturing cost of the same. Recent report from Japan has revealed that the Google Pixel 9 pro costs way less than the Apple iPhone 16 Pro. Both the devices are competitors and cost $999 for the initial models.

According to the latest report by Nikki (from Japan), the bill of materials (BOM) for Google’s Pixel 9 Pro and Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro have given an estimate of parts used for the manufacturing of the devices. The report has mentioned that the manufacturing cost of the Google Pixel 9 Pro is much less as compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. Allegedly, the BOM of the Pixel 9 Pro is $406 while the iPhone is $568.

The report has revealed that the Google Pixel 9 Pro’s total cost has decreased by 11% as compared to last year’s Pixel 8 Pro. The AP (Tensor G4) costs $80 while the M14 display costs $75. On the other hand, the camera components cost $61. The same report has revealed that the total cost of the iPhone 16 Pro is $568. This is 6% increase as compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. While A18 Pro costs $135 the M14 display costs $110. The camera components cost $91.

The Google Pixel 9 series which includes Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL are priced at Rs 79,999, Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,24,999, respectively in India. When it comes to iPhone 16 series, the starting price of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are Rs 79,900, Rs 89,900, Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,84,900 respectively.