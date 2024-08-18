Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold might not offer the best camera in the series, Know details here

Advertisement

Google has launched its latest Pixel 9 devices across the globe and that includes a foldable device too. In the latest Pixel series, we get Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold devices. If you are looking for the best camera device in the Pixel 9 series, you should not opt for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. We have mentioned the reason below.

The Pixel 9 Pro devices apart from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offer an improved version of Video Boost. For those who are unknown, the Video Boost feature was introduced with the Pixel 8 series last year. If you are thinking of getting the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold for camera you will be disappointed to know that, it does not get all the Video Boost features.

The regular Pixel 9 Pro devices get the Video Boost features with AI-powered 8K upscaling for 4K videos. The devices also get Super Res Zoom Video for 20x lossless video recording. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets HDR Plus video, Night Slight video, as well as improved processing speeds for Video Boost videos. The device misses the 8K upscaling as well as Super res Zoom.

Clarification on W-Fi 7 availability on Pixel 9 devices in India

Google has clarified that the Pixel 9 devices across the globe and the devices do offer the same specifications across the globe. Few days back, the specifications of the Pixel 9 series revealed that it offered Wi-Fi 6 in India as compared to Wi-Fi 7 in the International markets.

Google Pixel 9 series offer Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz, 2×2 + 2×2 MIMO across the globe. The company also clarified that 6GHz is supported where local regulations allow. In India, Wi-Fi 7 will be functioning on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.