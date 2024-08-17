Google Pixel 9 Pro devices do offer Wi-Fi 7 as well LTPO display, company updates the specs

Advertisement

Google has clarified that the Pixel 9 devices across the globe and the devices do offer the same specifications across the globe. Few days back, the specifications of the Pixel 9 series revealed that it offered Wi-Fi 6 in India as compared to Wi-Fi 7 in the International markets. Similarly in India, the Pixel 9 Pro series offered an Actua display as compared to the Super Actua display that is offered on the International markets.

Initially, as the company revealed the specifications, the prospective buyer of the Pixel 9 Pro devices in India felt disheartened. It was so because the presence of Actua display as compared to the Super Actua display was rather a downgrade. For those who are unknown, the Google Pixel 8 Pro offered Super Actua display (LTPO panel).

Similarly, when it comes to connectivity, Google Pixel 9 devices in India were expected to offer Wi-Fi 6 against Wi-Fi 7. However, as the company updated the specifications, we got to know that the features were rather same.

Google has clarified that the Google Pixel 9 series offer Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz+5GHz+6GHz, 2×2 + 2×2 MIMO across the globe. The company also clarified that 6GHz is supported where local regulations allow. In India, Wi-Fi 7 will be functioning on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands.

The Google Pixel 9 series including Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are priced at Rs 79,999, Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,24,999, respectively. All the three devices are currently available for per-orders and the sale will begin starting from August 22, 2024. Customers can buy them online via Flipkart and offline via Croma and Reliance Retail outlets across 15 cities in India.