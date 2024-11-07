Google Pixel 9 Pro manufacturing cost to be cheaper than Pixel 8 Pro: Report

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9 series at its Made by Google event in August. The series will comprise of four models including Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Xl. Now, a new report has suggested that it might be less costly to manufacture than previous year Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro is not the successor of the Pixel 8 Pro due to the introduction of the new Pixel 9 Pro XL. The new Pixel 9 Pro XL model is said to have similar specifications as the Pixel 8 Pro.

According to a new report has revealed details about the bill of materials (BOM) of the Pixel 9 Pro. The bill is significant less compared to last year’s Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Bill of Materials

Japanese publication Nikkeihas suggested that the total cost of manufacturing the Google Pixel 9 Pro will be around $406 (around Rs. 34,000), which is 11 percent less compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. The report attributed the less manufacturing towards the smaller battery and a smaller display than the Pixel 8 Pro.

Moreover, the upcoming device will feature a Tensor G4, which is reportedly its most expensive component at $80 (around Rs 7,000). This is an increase of 7 percent over Tensor G3’s cost. Meanwhile, the smartphone’s display which is a M14 manufactured by Samsung Display. the report stated the display costs $75 (around Rs 6,000), and the camera module and other components are estimated at $61 (around Rs 5,000).

The report stated the price of these components in the BOM. However, there are other factors that also influence the price of the Pixel 9 Pro, , such as research and development (R&D), logistics, marketing and distribution. So, the final evaluation might be different than stated.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro price starts at $999 (around Rs. 84,000) for the base 128GB onboard storage model. Thus, the BOM of the handset turns out to be nearly 40.6 percent of its retail price, indicating that Google has a 59.4 percent gross margin for each Pixel 9 Pro unit sold.

