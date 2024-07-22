Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold to launch alongside Pixel watch 3 and more on August 13

Google recently teased the launch of the upcoming Pixel 9 series including the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. They are expected to be unveiled at its annual ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13.

A recent 20-second teaser released by Google showcased the Google Pixel 9 Pro with a similar look as the Pixel 8 pro. However, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was seen in a stunning design with dual-pill-shaped camera cutouts housed inside a rectangular island in the top-left corner of the rear panel.

Apart from these, we got a glimpse of the rear panel, camera island and Gemini in the short teaser. Although the teaser doesn’t reveal the camera on the inner screen of the Pro Fold, rumours indicate that the phone will get a design upgrade from the first fold’s bezel-mounted camera with a punch-hole camera on the left side of the screen.

In the same teaser, posted last week, it also revealed that Gemini AI is integrated into the devices. Both carry the tagline “A (foldable) phone built for the Gemini era,” setting the stage for the latest in a long line of AI-themed tech events.

Meanwhile, Google is also expected to make the Google Pixel Watch 3 and the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds official at the same event.

As per latest reports, the Pixel Watch 3 could come with a bigger screen and slimmer bezels when compared to the earlier Pixel watches. It could be equipped with an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip, which was confirmed via recent FCC filings. With this feature, we expect the Google smartwatch might offer advanced location tracking that align with Google’s enhanced Find My Device network.

Further, the watches are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s W5 chipset and feature a robust battery life, with the larger model boasting a substantial 420mAh battery.

Google’s upcoming new TWS earbuds, Pixel Buds Pro 2 is also expected to be launched on August 13. Though, no official confirmation has been made yet, rumours and leaks indicate that the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 case might have a 650mAh battery capacity. The earbuds are said to have a battery life up to 31 hours without noise cancellation. The charging case is speculated to support both wired and wireless charging support.