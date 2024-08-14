Google Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 7a receives price cut following launch of Pixel 9 Series

Google has cut down the price of the previous generation Pixel smartphones following the launch of the its flagship Pixel 9 series on Tuesday. Following the price cut, the price of the Pixel 8 lineup, comprising three models, and Pixel 7a has become cheaper.

Let’s check the revised price of the Google Pixel 8 series, and Pixel 7a here.

Google Pixel 8 Series, Pixel 7a Discounts

The Pixel 8 price has dropped to Rs 71,999 against its launch price of Rs 75,999. Meanwhile, the flagship Pixel 8 Pro handset has received the most price cut that has brought down it’s cost to Rs 99,99, originally the device retailed for Rs 1,06,999 in India for the base 128GB storage model.

The Pixel 8a and Pixel 7a has also received a price cut of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

Check the new price list here.

Pixel 8 128 GB: Rs 75,999(old)-Rs 71,999(new)

Pixel 8 256 GB: Rs 82,999(old)-Rs 77,999(new)

Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB: Rs 106,999(old)-Rs 99,999(new)

Pixel 8 Pro 256 GB: Rs 113,999(old)-Rs 106,999(new)

Pixel 8a 128 GB: Rs 52,999(old)-Rs 49,999(new)

Pixel 8a 256 GB: Rs 59,999(old)-Rs 56,999(new)

Pixel 7a 128 GB: Rs 43,999(old)-Rs 41,999(new)

Google has revealed that the new prices will be reflected from next week. Moreover, the price cut is not permanent and will be available for a limited period. All smartphones can be purchased from Flipkart, which is Google’s only authorised seller in India.

The new Pixel 9 series has gone on pre-orders and will be available for purchase at retailers like Reliance Digital and Croma. You can also visit the walk-in centres in Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai before buying the smartphone.

Meanwhile, Google has commenced the production of the standard Pixel 8 has started in India. It was announced at the Google for India event in October 2023.