Google Pixel 8 Pro expected to launch with a big health update

Google has launched the Pixel 7a few days ago and its next flagship devices- Pixel 8 series is expected to launch in September or October. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be the premium offering by the company in the Pixel 8 series and will offer a big update in comparison to the current Pixel series devices.

The initial leaked images of the Google Pixel 8 Pro have suggested that the overall design of the Smartphone is similar to the Pixel 7 series. However, the leaked images have shown a difference in the Pixel 8 Pro in the form of an infrared thermometer. The camera setup of the device is quite similar the 7 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro offers a triple rear camera setup and the three cameras are placed side-by-side on the camera bump. An LED flash is present on the side of the cameras. However, under the LED flash, there is another circular cutout. This is expected to be infrared thermometer sensor.

The thermometer sensor will be able to measure the body temperature of the user. The sensor on the Smartphone is expected to work like a contactless thermometer. In order to use the sensor, the users need to bring the sensor near their forehead without touching their skin. They are supposed to tap the start button and move the phone towards your temple. After few seconds the device vibrates signifying that the body temperature has been measured and the process in complete. The video of the above mentioned procedure was uploaded on YouTube. However, it has been removed from the platform due to Copyright violation.

Users should keep in mind that the information about the Google Pixel 8 Pro update is based on leaks and they should wait for official report or teaser. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to be powered by Tensor G3 chipset while the main camera on the device is expected to be from Samsung.