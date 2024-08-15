Google Pixel 8 price cut: Get the device under Rs 26,000 only on Flipkart

The Google Pixel 8 smartphone that launched in October 2023 is available for under Rs 26,000 ( that includes multiple offers) on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The Pixel 8 is one of the flagship devices offered by the company till the launch of the Pixel 9 on August 14, 2024. The Pixel 8 device has a box price of Rs 58,999. However, if a buyer uses the offers on Flipkart, the final price of the device will be below Rs 26,000.

Offers

The Google Pixel 8 (128GB) costs Rs 58,999 on Flipkart. We received an ICICI credit card instant discount of Rs 6,000. On the other hand, by exchanging our old device (OnePlus 11 5G) we got a discount of up to Rs 22,600. The additional exchange benefit on the device was Rs 4000. This makes the total exchange benefit up to Rs 26,600. Users also get a platform discount of Rs 1000 in the deal. This makes the total discount at Rs 33,600. Hence, the Google Pixel 8 can be bought under Rs 26,000 on Flipkart.

Features

Google Pixel 8 gets a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED screen that offers 1080 x 2400 resolution and 430 PPI. The display has up to 120 Hz refresh rate and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The peak brightness of the device is up to 2000 nits and 1400 nits in HDR mode.

Speaking about the camera, the Pixel 8 comes gets a 50-megapixel main lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The selfie camera is a 10.5-megapixel camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor. We get 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM along with 128 GB/256 GB. The battery capacity of the device is 4575 mAh while the domestic warranty is 1 year. Inside the box, we get 1 Google Pixel 8 Handset, 1 m USB-C to USB-C Cable (USB 2.0), a Quick Switch Adaptor, and a SIM tool.